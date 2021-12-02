Let it sneaux, let it sneaux, let it sneaux at UL's Martin Hall

It was a winter wonderland Wednesday at Martin Hall on UL Lafayette's campus.

The annual Sneaux Day tradition brings a little bit of the North Pole down to the swamp by making it snow in front of the building.

Santa also takes a bit of time out of his hectic schedule to make an appearance for pictures with the little ones.

While enjoying the snow, families were also able to make ornaments, build snowmen, and drink hot cocoa.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel