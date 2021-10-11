'Legends and Legacies' will pay tribute to late Acadiana musicians

A local nonprofit will pay tribute to late Acadiana musical legends during an event later this month.

Love of People's Blue Monday Mission is to provide quality of life for aging and retired musicians and artists throughout the area, including Carol Fran, Warren Storm, and Lil Buck Senegal.

The organization is holding its inaugural "Legends and Legacies on the Lawn" on Friday, October 29, at Hub City Ford in Lafayette to celebrate the lives and lessons of those three well-loved artists. Musicians from around the Acadiana area will come together to honor the legacy of their mentors.

Concert grounds open at 5 p.m., and live music begins at 6 p.m. Food will also be served, and a cash bar will be available.

To purchase a ticket, call the Love of People office at 337-988-0076 or visit loveofpeople.org.

