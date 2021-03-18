LEF partners with United Way to host 2021 Teacher Awards

LAFAYETTE, La. — Lafayette Education Foundation (LEF) announced on Thursday it is partnering with United Way of Acadiana to host the 2021 Teacher Awards, presented by Love Our Schools.

Started in 1999, the annual awards honor PreK4 - 12th grade educators in Lafayette Parish public, private, and parochial schools.

This year the event will be held virtually, but organizers say the celebration will be felt "on a personal level."

"We are thrilled that United Way of Acadiana came to the table to continue this beloved community event," said Blaise Zuschlag, President of LEF. "Given the challenges of the past year, we know there are so many educators in our community who have stepped up, and we can't wait to see them rewarded again."

Teachers are nominated by students, parents, fellow educators, and those in the community. There are four categories in which finalists are chosen: elementary school, middle school, high school, and an inspirational category. A Top Finalist is chosen in each category.

Nominations are currently live and will close on April 9, with a modified "pin patrol" to be held the week of April 19. The virtual awards ceremony is scheduled for Tuesday, May 18.

"This event has for decades recognized and rewarded the most amazing educators in Lafayette. With United Way of Acadiana's longtime commitment to education, we are excited to partner with others on this event as we continue to grow our impact in education across our four-parish area," said Carlee Alm-LaBar, President and CEO of United Way of Acadiana.

For more information or to nominate a Lafayette Parish teacher, visit unitedwayofacadiana.org/teacherawards or call 337-232-8302.

