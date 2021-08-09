LEDA: June taxable sales second highest month on record

The Lafayette Economic Development Authority says that taxable sales for June 2021 are the highest on record for the month of June and the second highest month on record.

With more than $693 million in taxable sales in June, LEDA says year-to-date taxable sales reached $3.74 billion.

Sales were reportedly 23.3 percent higher in June 2021 than in June 2020.

Year-to-date sales, LEDA reports, were 25.5 percent higher than 2020 and 20.9 percent higher than 2019.

“We continue to see unprecedented retail activity in Lafayette Parish this year. We’ve had sales over $600 million for four consecutive months, with two of those months almost reaching $700 million,” says Gregg Gothreaux, President and CEO of the Lafayette Economic Development Authority. “The community is on track for another record-breaking year.”

Year-to-date taxable sales are up in all municipalities in the parish:

Lafayette (25.9%)

Broussard (17.4%)

Carencro (46.5%)

Duson (33.2%)

Scott (20.9%)

Youngsville (28.4%)

Unincorporated areas of the parish (18.6%)

Sales tax collection numbers are gathered by the Lafayette Parish School System.

