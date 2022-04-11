LEDA: February taxable sales sets monthly record

Lafayette Economic Development Authority announced Monday that February's taxable sales set a monthly record.

With more than $601 million in taxable sales in February, LEDA says the 2022 year-to-date taxable sales reached $1.21 billion.

Year-to-date sales were 13.4% higher than 2021 and 24.4% higher than 2020. February 2021 sales are the highest on record for the month of February, LEDA says.

“As we’ve passed the two-year anniversary of business closures due to the spread of COVID-19, it is very reassuring to see retail sales continue at a brisk pace,” says Mandi D. Mitchell, President and CEO of the Lafayette Economic Development Authority. “Our community has rallied to support local retailers, restaurants and service providers, and I hope to see that trend continue through 2022. These businesses are the lifeblood of our economy.”

The breakdown of year-to-date taxable sales include: Lafayette (13.4%), Broussard (29.7%), Duson (24.5%), Scott (17.9%), and Youngsville (21.8%). Sales are reportedly up in unincorporated areas of the parish at 16.4%. Sales are down 9.3% in Carencro.

Sales tax collection numbers are gathered by the Lafayette Parish School System.

