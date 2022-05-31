LEDA asks businesses to prepare for impacts of 2022 hurricane season

The Lafayette Economic Development Authority is asking businesses to prepare for the 2022 hurricane season.

The season will begin on June 1 and meteorologists expect it to be an above-average season.

"It is imperative for businesses to prepare now for any impacts that may result from any storm during the six-month Atlantic hurricane season."

The following bullets from GetAGamePlan.org are a good starting point for planning.

Be Informed: Know what kinds of emergencies might affect your company.

Know what kinds of emergencies might affect your company. Continuity Planning: Carefully assess how your company functions, both internally and externally.

Carefully assess how your company functions, both internally and externally. Emergency Planning: Your employees and co-workers are your business's most important and valuable asset.

Your employees and co-workers are your business's most important and valuable asset. Emergency Supplies: Think first about the basics of survival: freshwater, food, clean air, and warmth.

Think first about the basics of survival: freshwater, food, clean air, and warmth. Deciding to Stay or Go: Shelter-in-place or evacuate, plan for both possibilities.

Shelter-in-place or evacuate, plan for both possibilities. Fire Safety: Fire is the most common of all business disasters.

According to LEDA, A solid business emergency plan only works if everyone on your team is aware of the plan and the actions they need to take.

Involve Co-Workers: Include people from all levels in emergency planning.

Include people from all levels in emergency planning. Practice the Plan: Drills and exercises will help you prepare.

Drills and exercises will help you prepare. Promote Preparedness: Encourage your employees and their families to: Get a Kit, Make a Plan, Be Informed.

Encourage your employees and their families to: Get a Kit, Make a Plan, Be Informed. Crisis Communication Plan: Detail how you will be in contact with employees, customers, and others during and after a disaster.

Detail how you will be in contact with employees, customers, and others during and after a disaster. Employee Health: People who have experienced a disaster may have special recovery needs.

They also provide steps to protect your company and secure your physical assets.

Insurance Coverage: Policies vary, meet with your provider to review current coverage.

Policies vary, meet with your provider to review current coverage. Utility Disruptions: Prepare for extended outages during and after a disaster.

Prepare for extended outages during and after a disaster. Facilities, Buildings & Plants: Take steps to secure physical assets.

Take steps to secure physical assets. Equipment: Conduct a room-by-room walk-through to determine what needs to be secured.

Conduct a room-by-room walk-through to determine what needs to be secured. Building Air Protection: Assess the HVAC system to improve indoor air quality.

Assess the HVAC system to improve indoor air quality. Cyber Security: Protect your data and information technology systems.

LEDA will maintain a Hurricane Resources webpage throughout the 2022 hurricane season, they say.

The page includes links to federal, state, and local government resources, local social service organizations, emergency preparedness guides for home and business, and more.

Should a storm make landfall in the region, the page will be updated with information on recovery resources including shelters, SBA Disaster Loan eligibility, unemployment benefits, SNAP benefits, and more. LEDA's Hurricane Resources page is at www.lafayette.org/hurricane

