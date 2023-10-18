LDWF stocks local fishing holes with catfish, bream

LAFAYETTE, La. — Get ready to fish at three fishing spots around Lafayette Parish - Girard Park Pond, Spreafico Lake in Lafayette and the pond at Southside Regional Park in Youngsville.

According to Lafayette Consolidated Government, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF), through its Get Out and Fish! Community Fishing Program, has released 100 pounds of adult-sized catfish at Girard Park and 400 pounds of adult-sized catfish at Southside Regional Park.

LDWF is also assisting the Bayou Vermilion Preservation Association and Lafayette Consolidated Government by stocking Spreafico Lake with 4,000 breams on Friday, October 20, 2023.

