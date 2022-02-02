LDWF rainbow trout stocking postponed due to northern winter storms

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) will be postponing all remaining Rainbow Trout stockings for their Get Out and Fish! locations scheduled for Thursday, February 3rd to Tuesday, February 8th because of winter storms in the north. The hatchery providing the Rainbow Trout is projected to get heavy mixed winter precipitation from early Wednesday morning to early Thursday with hazardous road conditions.

For additional information, including specific locations and updated stocking schedule, follow LDWF Facebook and Instagram @ldwfgetoutandfish or visit their program website.

Anglers 16 and older must possess a Louisiana fishing license when fishing in any Louisiana public waters. Licenses are available for purchase online at https://louisianaoutdoors.com/licenses-and-permits. By purchasing a fishing license, Louisiana receives matching funds from the Sport Fish Restoration Program for public fishing and boating access, fishing programs, education, and fisheries management.

Get Out and Fish! is hosted in conjunction with the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Foundation (LAWFF). The LAWFF was formed to help expand and support LDWF education and research programs with additional resources developed through its own facilities. Encouraging support for LDWF programs is the major focus of the Foundation, accomplished by connecting people and businesses with Louisiana’s natural resources. For more information, visit www.lawff.org.

For more information, email GOF@wlf.la.gov.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel