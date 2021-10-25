LDWF offering more ways to learn about smartphone Text-to-Tag Program

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) has rolled out its Text-to-Tag program as a new tool for hunters to tag the deer and turkeys they harvest directly from the field using their smartphones.

You can now tag, validate and receive your confirmation number all in a few quick, easy steps, according to LDWF. If you want to learn more about how to use this system, LDWF is offering several ways to assist you.

Visit their website at https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/electronic-tags for information and training videos. Attend the upcoming online virtual training on Nov. 1 beginning at 6 p.m. Go to https://wlf-la.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_poubc4ddTzeXJmxIxtEn6g to register if you would like to attend. Attend one of the in-person training at one of the following locations:

Lafayette Field Office

200 Dulles Drive

Lafayette, LA 70506

Nov. 9, 6-6:30 p.m.

Woodworth Education Center

661 Robinson Bridge Road

Woodworth, LA 71485

Nov. 3, 5-6 p.m.

Minden Field Office

9961 Hwy 80

Minden, LA 71055

Nov. 8, 5-6 p.m.

4. Visit or call any LDWF field office and request in-person instruction. Field office location and contact information can be found on their website at https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/contact-us.

