LCG's Neighborhood Counseling Program offers free services

Lafayette Consolidated Government's Community Development & Planning Department has a Neighborhood Counseling Program that provides several different types of free counseling services.
Services include: pre-purchasing counseling, default/delinquency mortgage counseling, renter's counseling, and post-purchase counseling.
For more information, please call 337-291-8000.
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers