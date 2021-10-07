LCG's Neighborhood Counseling Program offers free services

Lafayette Consolidated Government's Community Development & Planning Department has a Neighborhood Counseling Program that provides several different types of free counseling services.

Services include: pre-purchasing counseling, default/delinquency mortgage counseling, renter's counseling, and post-purchase counseling.

For more information, please call 337-291-8000.

