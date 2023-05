Lafayette Consolidated Government announces that there will be no change to garbage and recycling collection on Memorial Day, Monday, May 29, 2023. Republic Services will run its regular routes.

The Compost Facility, however, is closed on Saturday, May 28 and will reopen on Tuesday, May 30.

The Lafayette Transit System will be closed on Memorial Day, Monday, May 31. Regular Daytime, Night Owl, and Paratransit services will resume on Tuesday, May 30.