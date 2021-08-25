LCG to spend $250,000 for employee COVID-19 testing, case management

Lafayette Consolidated Government will spend $250,000 to contract with a company for COVID-19 related employee case management and testing.

Both councils unanimously adopted the ordinance at last week's meetings, allocating a quarter of a million dollars to the CFO's office/human resources. According to The Advocate, that money will be used to contract with Safety Management Systems, an affiliate of Acadian Ambulance Service, to offer testing and case management.

LCG previously had a contract with Safety Management Systems starting in July 2020 to provide the same services to its employees, but that expired this year, the paper reports.

Under that contract, the company charged LCG $300 for each COVID swab test at a drive-thru location when results were provided within 24-48 hours and $450/test when results were provided in 12-24 hours.

An LCG spokesperson said officials believe the contract is the best way to manage the virus among employees, and will allow exposed co-workers to be notified sooner as opposed to LDH's contact tracing system.

Read more from The Advocate.

