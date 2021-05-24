LCG to reopen two senior centers by June 1

Lafayette is planning to reopen two senior centers in June.

Lafayette Consolidated Government says that Rosehouse and Greehouse Senior Centers in Lafayette are anticipated to reopen to the public on June 1 pending final approval from Governor John Bel Edwards.

Days of operation and programming will be limited for now, they say.

LCG has provided a schedule for programs at each facility:

Rosehouse:

Open Monday 7:30 am - 12:00 pm, Wednesday 7:30 am - 1:30 pm and Friday, 7:30 am - 1:30 pm. Instructors from Rosehouse are paid by participants to facilitate classes. (except bingo)

Monday



8:15 am – Yoga (Kris Bryant)

9:30 am – Low-Impact Aerobics (Cynthia Usie)

10:45 am – Chair Aerobics (Cynthia)

Wednesday



8:15 am – Yoga (Kris Bryant)

9:30 am – Low-Impact Aerobics (Cynthia Usie)

10:45 am – Chair Aerobics (Cynthia)

12:00 pm - Bingo

Friday



8:15 am – Yoga (Kris Bryant)

9:30 am – Low-Impact Aerobics (Cynthia Usie)

10:45 am – Chair Aerobics (Cynthia)

12:00 pm - Bingo

Greenhouse/Art Studio:

Open Tuesday 7:30 am – 11:30 am and Thursday 7:30 am – 2:00 pm. Instructors from Greenhouse are paid by participants to facilitate classes. (except bingo)

Tuesday



8 am -Exercise (Cynthia Usie) -GH

8:30 am – Yoga (Brandi Viator) – Art Studio

9:30 am – Young At Heart - GH

10 am – Painting (Laura Laborde) – Art Studio

10 am – Porcelain Art (Dianne Desormeaux) - AS

Thursday



8 am – Exercise (Cynthia) - GH

8:30 am – Yoga (Brandi) – Art Studio

10:30 am – Line Dancing (Elsie) - GH

12:00 pm – Bingo – Art Studio

Seniors are asked to contact the Parks and Recreation Department at 337-291-8374 to provide input on classes and programs they would like to see scheduled at the centers.

More information, including medical forms for participating in exercise classes visit Lafayettela.gov

