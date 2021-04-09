LCG to install new basketball goals at Girard Park

Lafayette Consolidated Government will install new basketball goals at Girard Park in the coming weeks.

Officials say all four basketball goals and posts on the outdoor court at Girard Park will be replaced. Three of the four goal posts were in jeopardy of falling and were removed for safety reasons.

The remaining goal is safe to use, LCG said.

Materials have been ordered by the Parks and Recreation Department and fabrication is expected to start next week.

New backboards and rims will also be installed.

LCG said that the basketball courts at Girard Park are some of the most heavily used courts in the city.

Players can look forward to having a full court again once the project is completed in three to four weeks, they said.

Alternate Lafayette Parks and Recreation locations with outdoor basketball courts:

Acadiana Park

Carencro Park

Chargois Park

City Park

Dalton “Pee-Wee” Leblanc Park

Debaillon Park

Derby Playground

Dorsey-Donlon Park

Heymann Park

J. W. James Playground

Judice Park

Lil’ Woods Playground

Mouton Playground

Neyland Park

Pa Davis Park

Picard Park

St. Anthony Playground

Thomas Park

