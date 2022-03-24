LCG to hold community meeting on 3 Lafayette parks

Residents are invited to a follow-up community meeting to see potential design plans for Heymann, Beaver, and Lil Woods Parks.

Last month, residents shared their vision for the future of the parks, and next week, OJB Landscape Architecture will unveil potential concepts, according to a spokesperson for Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG).

The parks are in close proximity to each other, and LCG plans include improvements that enhance each park and connect the three together.

The meeting will be held Thursday, March 31 at 5:30 p.m. at the Heymann Recreation Center, 1500 S Orange Street, Lafayette.

