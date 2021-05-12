LCG: Sandbags available in Lafayette Parish

Lafayette, LA – Heavy rain has caused more than two dozen road closures throughout Lafayette Parish. As a precaution, sandbags will be available for Lafayette Parish residents.
LAFAYETTE CITY AND PARISH SANDBAG LOCATIONS
- North District site at 400 Dugas Road (located off North University Avenue)
- Foster Park at 399 2nd Street in Youngsville
Self-bagging, bring shovel and manpower
Bags Per Household
- Please limit sandbags to four bags per exterior door.
- Maximum of 20 sandbags per household.
MUNICIPALITY SANDBAG LOCATIONS
Broussard
- City Hall, 310 E. Main Street (behind City Hall)
- Deer Meadow Subdivision (corner of Deer Meadow Boulevard and Myette Point Street)
- Broadview Drive (by Broussard Community Center)
Self-bagging, bring shovel and manpower. Sandbag stations are open until the threat of heavy rain has passed.
Carencro
- Community Center, 5115 N. University Avenue (behind the Community Center)
Self-bagging, bring shovel and manpower.
Duson
- Duson Park at South A Street
Self-bagging, bring shovel and manpower.
Youngsville
- Foster Park at 399 2nd Street in Youngsville
Self-bagging, bring shovel and manpower.
