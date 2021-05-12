LCG: Sandbags available in Lafayette Parish

Watch
Lafayette, LA – Heavy rain has caused more than two dozen road closures throughout Lafayette Parish. As a precaution, sandbags will be available for Lafayette Parish residents.

LAFAYETTE CITY AND PARISH SANDBAG LOCATIONS

  • North District site at 400 Dugas Road (located off North University Avenue)
  • Foster Park at 399 2nd Street in Youngsville

Self-bagging, bring shovel and manpower

Bags Per Household

  • Please limit sandbags to four bags per exterior door.
  • Maximum of 20 sandbags per household.

MUNICIPALITY SANDBAG LOCATIONS

Broussard

  • City Hall, 310 E. Main Street (behind City Hall)
  • Deer Meadow Subdivision (corner of Deer Meadow Boulevard and Myette Point Street)
  • Broadview Drive (by Broussard Community Center)

Self-bagging, bring shovel and manpower. Sandbag stations are open until the threat of heavy rain has passed.

Carencro

  • Community Center, 5115 N. University Avenue (behind the Community Center)

Self-bagging, bring shovel and manpower.

Duson

  • Duson Park at South A Street

Self-bagging, bring shovel and manpower.

Youngsville

  • Foster Park at 399 2nd Street in Youngsville

Self-bagging, bring shovel and manpower.

