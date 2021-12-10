LCG reminds online sellers and shoppers of safe exchange site

LAFAYETTE — The holiday season is an ideal time for online marketplace sellers to make extra cash and for buyers to find a good deal, but both parties should be cautious when meeting to exchange items.

The Lafayette Police Department (LPD) Safe Exchange location is designed to increase safety when meeting a stranger, according to Friday's press release.

LPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Paul Mouton said, “People are tempted to take advantage of others, especially at this time of year. Crime is about opportunity, but you can lessen the opportunity and avoid being a victim by doing all exchanges at the Safe Exchange location.”

Cameras at the secure site, located in the parking lot across the street from the police station, capture the transaction and vehicles, they say.

When parties arrive call the number posted in the parking lot, and an officer will monitor the transaction using a live video feed.

The location is also used as a neutral spot for child custody exchanges.

