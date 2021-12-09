LCG releases survey for property owners who experienced flooding

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Possible funding for flood mitigation is in the interest of Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG).

The local government is asking for property owners to complete an online survey to identify who experienced flooding.

LCG will determine from there if grant opportunities might be available to qualified property owners to elevate or buy-out properties with an established flood concern.

The survey is not an application for funding, LCG says, and it does not guarantee property owners will be selected for any project or grant funds.

Should funding become available for qualified properties, LCG will contact property owners regarding the application process, they say.

To complete the survey, click here.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel