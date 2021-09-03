LCG release transit and trash schedules

Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) has released the transit system's Labor Day schedule and also details on trash and recycling collection.

The Lafayette Transit System will not operate on Labor Day. Daytime, Night Owl, and Paratransit services will be closed on Monday, September 6, and resume the following day on Tuesday, September 7.

Monday’s trash and recycling collection will not be affected. Republic Services will run its regular routes.

