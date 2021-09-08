LCG recognizes Hispanic Heritage Month

Lafayette Consolidated Government recognized the upcoming Hispanic Heritage Month during its meeting Tuesday evening.

Board members, along with Mayor-President Josh Guillory, proclaimed September 15 - October 15 as Hispanic Heritage Month in the parish. The ceremonial proclamation was included in Tuesday's agenda by councilwoman Liz Hebert.

Representatives from Asociación Cultural Latino-Acadiana (ACLA) were at the meeting to accept the proclamation.

The non-profit aims to connect Acadiana residents with Latino culture through food, music, dancing, and more.

National Hispanic Heritage Month began as a one-week event signed into law by President Lyndon B. Johnson in 1968 and in 1988 was extended to a month-long national celebration under President Ronald Reagan, from September 15 - October 15.

"ACLA has been able to secure proclamations with three Mayor-Presidents in the past, and today we are happy to be awarded another one through our current administration," a group statement read. "ACLA would like to thank our Lafayette City Council Representatives for their support and Mayor President Guillory."

