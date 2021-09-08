Watch
NewsLafayette Parish

Actions

LCG recognizes Hispanic Heritage Month

items.[0].image.alt
ACLU
IMG_3493.jpg
Posted at 10:28 PM, Sep 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-07 23:28:58-04

Lafayette Consolidated Government recognized the upcoming Hispanic Heritage Month during its meeting Tuesday evening.

Board members, along with Mayor-President Josh Guillory, proclaimed September 15 - October 15 as Hispanic Heritage Month in the parish. The ceremonial proclamation was included in Tuesday's agenda by councilwoman Liz Hebert.

Representatives from Asociación Cultural Latino-Acadiana (ACLA) were at the meeting to accept the proclamation.

The non-profit aims to connect Acadiana residents with Latino culture through food, music, dancing, and more.

National Hispanic Heritage Month began as a one-week event signed into law by President Lyndon B. Johnson in 1968 and in 1988 was extended to a month-long national celebration under President Ronald Reagan, from September 15 - October 15.

"ACLA has been able to secure proclamations with three Mayor-Presidents in the past, and today we are happy to be awarded another one through our current administration," a group statement read. "ACLA would like to thank our Lafayette City Council Representatives for their support and Mayor President Guillory."

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.