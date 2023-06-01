LCG provides hurricane preparedness tips

Hurricane season has officially started. Compared to the past three years’ above- normal season, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts a 40 percent chance of a near-normal 2023 season. The best time to prepare is now, not the last minute.

KATC Hurricane Season Forecasts for 2023 (CSU will update June 1st at 10am)

DOWNLOAD THE 2023 LAFAYETTE UTILITIES SYSTEM HURRICANE HANDBOOK



Download a copy at https://www.lus.org/storm-central/ [lus.org]. Copies can also be picked up at Lafayette City-Parish Hall located at 705 West University Avenue or at Lafayette Public Library locations.

KNOW YOUR EVACUATION ROUTE



Leaving from Lafayette Parish

http://www.lafayetteohsep.org/Pages/Lafayette-Hurricane-Evacuation-Routes [lafayetteohsep.org]

PREPARE A SUPPLY KIT

Basic Supplies Needed

In case of power loss at ATMs, withdraw cash before the storm.

Water (one gallon per person per day for at least three days, for drinking and sanitation)

Food (at least a three-day supply of non-perishable food), ready-to-eat canned meats, canned fruits and canned vegetables, bread, high-energy foods – peanut butter, nuts, trail mix, and dried fruits, for example

Non-electric can opener

Toilet paper, paper towels, paper cups, plates, plastic utensils

Battery-powered or hand crank radio and a NOAA Weather Radio with tone alert

Flashlight

Extra batteries

Battery-powered lantern

Extra fuel for generator and car

Whistle (to signal for help)

Dust mask (to help filter contaminated air)

Plastic sheeting and duct tape (to shelter in place)

Moist towelettes, garbage bags, and plastic ties (for personal sanitation)

Wrench or pliers (to turn off utilities)

Cell phone with chargers and a backup battery

Paper, pens, pencils

Soap, feminine supplies, and other personal hygiene items including denture needs

Clothing and bedding: a change of clothes, footwear, and a sleeping bag or bedroll and pillow for each household member

Protective clothing, rainwear

Matches in a waterproof container

Books, games, puzzles, or other activities for children

Important Papers and Identification (store in waterproof container)

Driver's license or personal identification

Social Security card

Proof of residence (deed or lease)

Insurance policies

Birth and marriage certificates

Stocks, bonds, and other negotiable certificates

Wills, deeds, and copies of recent tax returns

Prescriptions and Non-prescription Medications

Prescription medications for all family members (at least a 7 to 10-day supply)

A list of all prescription medications, including dosage amounts and times

Prescription eyeglasses, contacts, and contact lens solution

Non-prescription medications – Acetaminophen and ibuprofen pain relievers, antacid, antidiarrheal medication, laxatives

First Aid Kit

Band-Aids (assorted sizes)

Antibiotic ointment

Hydrocortisone

Antihistamine for allergic reactions

Epi-Pen for those with allergies

Antiseptic wipes

Disposable cold packs

Gauze pads (assorted sizes)

Roller gauze

Surgical tape to secure gauze

Elastic bandage (like an Ace bandage)

Oral thermometer

Cotton balls and cotton swabs

Sunscreen

Insect repellant

Infants

Formula

Diapers, wipes, diaper cream

Bottles

Powdered milk

Extra bottled water

Medications

Pedialyte

Thermometer

Portable Crib

A wrap, carrier or stroller

Extra clothes

Special Needs

Glasses

Hearing aids

Catheters

Augmentative and alternative communication devices

Cane

Wheelchair

Scooter

Walker

Dressing aids

Oxygen

Tubing

Feeding supplies

Emergency health information and emergency contacts

Also keep a list of the type and serial numbers of medical devices you need.

Pets

Identification tag with name, phone number and medical needs. Have a picture of your pet in case you’re separated.

A week’s supply of food, water, medications, cat litter

Food and water bowls

Pet carrier, leash, or harness

Bags for pet waste

Veterinarian contact information

Ahead of time, find pet-friendly hotels in case of evacuation

Locate nearby boarding facilities if you’re evacuating to a shelter where pets aren’t allowed. Bring medical records. Facilities may require proof of up-to-date vaccinations.

Ask out-of-town family or friends if they’d be willing to care for your pets

Treats and toys

ALERT NOTIFICATION APPS

Connect Lafayette

Residents are encouraged to sign up for alerts through Connect Lafayette. This service will share important information and updates from Lafayette Consolidated Government. Alerts include both emergency and non-emergency announcements specific to areas where residents live, such as sandbag information, road closures, construction, public works projects, special events, and more.

Residents who live outside Lafayette Parish, but work in the parish, can opt-in to receive alerts as well.

Sign up at lafayettecityparish.bbcportal.com [l.facebook.com].

NOAA Weather Radar Live

Real-time radar images and severe weather alerts

Way to Geaux App

The app provides drivers with around the clock, real-time traffic notifications and road condition updates. Set your destination and the app will automatically send alerts to your smartphone while traveling on interstates, U.S., and state highways.

Alert FM App

ALERT FM aggregates state and local emergency alerts and messages, including National Weather Service warnings, evacuation information, and homeland security notices.

Red Cross Hurricane App

Monitor conditions, find help and let others know you are safe

STAY UP-TO-DATE DURING STORMS

During storms, stay up-to-date with road closures, curfews, sandbag information, etc., by visiting Lafayette Consolidated Government’s website, www.lafayettela.gov [lafayettela.gov], following Lafayette Consolidated Government’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/lafayetteconsolidatedgovernment [facebook.com], or by visiting the 311 Lafayette Portal, www.311lafayette.services [311lafayette.services].