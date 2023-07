With the City Council considering an ordinance on Short Term Rentals (STRs), it is important that citizens know the zoning district/classification of their property/properties.

The ordinance is scheduled for the August 22, 2023 City Council meeting and relates to STRs in Residential Single-Family (RS) zoning districts.

Below is a helpful tool that property owners could use to confirm their zoning district.

Click on the following to search your property: LCG Zoning Map [lcg.maps.arcgis.com]