LCG planning for expected Top Golf traffic

With Top Golf coming to Lafayette, LCG is working on plans to alleviate additional traffic in the area.

Among the plans, the expansion of Lake Farm Road in two directions, to Settlers Trace and Verot School Road.

The goal is to offer more access the area as business development continues.

According to LCG, the extension to Settlers Trace will begin this year, and the extension to Verot School Road will begin next year.

LCG Director of traffic road and bridges, Warren Abadie, tells KATC, "With the addition of Top Golf and other developments in the area, LCG is spearheading a few projects that'll mitigate the traffic in the area."

"We currently have a project to extend Lake Farm Road to Settlers Trace. The project is to extend to Settlers Trace, with turning lanes that will allow vehicles that are coming in from Camellia to use Settlers Trace to go left on Lake Farm Road, and not have to go on Ambassador at all, Abadie added."