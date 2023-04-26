LCG: Paper shredding day rescheduled

Paper Shredding Day is Saturday, May 6, 2023 at the Robicheaux Recreation Center , at 1919 Eraste Landry Road from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Lafayette Consolidated Government’s Department of Environmental Quality and Keep Lafayette Beautiful are hosting the free event to give residents of Lafayette and unincorporated areas of Lafayette Parish an opportunity to destroy personal information and prevent identify theft.

Only documents containing personal and sensitive information will be accepted. Documents from businesses will not be accepted.

Event Details:

