LCG: No change on Memorial Day for waste services, transit closed

Lafayette Consolidated Government is reminding residents that there will be no change to garbage and recycling collection on Memorial Day, Monday, May 31, 2021.

Republic Services will run its regular routes.

The Lafayette Transit System, however, will be closed on Memorial Day. Regular Daytime, Night Owl, and Paratransit services will resume on Tuesday, June 1.

The Compost Facility will be closed Saturday, May 29 and reopen Tuesday, June 1.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel