LCG natural gas fueling station temporarily closing for repairs

The Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) fueling station at 1515 East University Avenue will close for repairs on Monday, September 20.

Fleet owners and the public can expect the station to be closed for three days.

