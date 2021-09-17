Watch
LCG natural gas fueling station temporarily closing for repairs

KATC
Posted at 10:30 AM, Sep 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-17 11:30:42-04

The Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) fueling station at 1515 East University Avenue will close for repairs on Monday, September 20.

Fleet owners and the public can expect the station to be closed for three days.

