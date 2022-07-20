LCG; LUS discuss high utility rates

For many families, energy bills over the past few months-- have been among the highest they've ever had.

The director of LUS was called before the Lafayette City Council, at Tuesday's meeting-- to answer concerns about the high energy costs-- and what might be to come...

` Since our report last week, rates at LUS have gone down slightly-- but the director says he's not sure it will stay that way.

LUS director Jeffery Stewart told the city council about the factors that go into the high rates.

“The forward curves that’s what we look at to kind of base our estimates on for the next six, eight, or ten months. All show that natural gas prices are going to be elevating for many months ahead," Stewart said.

"Six months, eight months, nine months, I don’t know the exact term, But there is a supply-demand issue right now that’s causing high prices and we’re seeing that prolonged,” Stewart said.

Looking at the monthly fuel adjustment charges-- since this time last month rates are down from 8-point-2 cents "per kilowatt hour" to 7-point-five cents, the first decrease-- since February.

Stewart was called before the council by District 3 councilwoman Liz Hebert

“I’ve had a lot of phone calls from a lot of concerned constituents across the last couple of months, just concerned about the rise in bills and I noticed myself that we had quite the increase in our home,” Hebert said.

“So I asked Jeff Stewart the director of LUS to explain to us why we were seeing a sudden increase even of this time last during the Summer months,” She added.

“I know myself in my home have taken the steps of closing my curtains, minding my air cost, and just being more aware of the type of energy I’m expanding in my home. So I encourage you to do the same. Especially in these hot Louisiana Summer months,” Hebert said.

If you need to break down the cost of your utility bill and how suggestions on what can bring those costs down--- you're advised to call 311 or LUS customer service at LUS.

Click here to see the full council meeting and LUS presentation on rising utility rates.

