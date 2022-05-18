LCG loses public records case against two newspapers

A judge has ordered Lafayette Consolidated Government to turn over records of its investigation into a harassment complaint against former interim police chief Wayne Griffin, our media partners at The Advocate report.

Fifteenth Judicial District Court Judge Thomas Frederick ruled in favor of the Current Media and The Daily Advertiser last week, court records showed. On Monday, an LCG spokesperson confirmed that it will not appeal Frederick's ruling, the Advocate reports.

Multiple public records requests were filed after Griffin was put on administrative leave, but LCG refused to release any documents related to the investigation. The Advertiser and The Current teamed up to sue LCG, and they won.

Griffin was one of five police chiefs the Lafayette Police Department has had since January 2020.

When Josh Guillory took office, he requested that Chief Toby Aguillard resign, reportedly because of a poor relationship with Sheriff Mark Garber. Lt. Scott Morgan was appointed interim chief.

The Guillory administration then hired Chief Thomas Glover from the Dallas Police Department, and fired him 10 months later. Griffin was appointed interim chief, but two weeks later was placed on administrative leave pending a sexual harassment investigation. He was later fired.

The current interim chief, Major Monte Potier, was appointed in October 2021.

So far, five people have applied to replace him, although it appears that only three meet the requirements to be hired. To read about that, click here.