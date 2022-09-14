LCG launches one-of-a-kind online service for builders

Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) has launched a one-of-a-kind permit and planning guide.

The unique online tool will help residential and commercial builders navigate required permits and estimate costs for projects.

Community Development and Planning Director, Mary Sliman said, "We better serve our community anytime we streamline services. The process before the planning guide required a phone call or office visit. The online application offers convenience and efficiency."

Both commercial and residential builders will be able to benefit from the features of the online tool whether building a new structure, an accessory building, renovating, or even adding fence or a pool.

The planning guide will help users understand the required permits, such as electrical, plumbing, and mechanical permits.

Chief Information Officer and IS&T Director Randy Gray said,

“The Permit and Planning Guide is the latest edition to LCG’s digital front door that provides services to our citizens and those wanting to do business in Lafayette Parish. The application asks questions about your project. Based on the answers, it populates a guide with the permits needed. I’m really proud of this tool and its ease of use. In addition, we’re the first city to provide a Permit and Planning Guide.”



Director Randy Gray

Gray's department is responsible for the design of the new application, along with partner MyGovernmentOnline(MGO).

Ron Gauthier Homes, Inc. Owner and President Stephen Gauthier assisted Gray with testing and evaluating the product. In a release from LCG, Gauthier said, "The guide assists end users in beginning their projects, giving them a clear picture of an estimated cost of the permitting process and leads them directly to the actual permit application all from the comforts of home."

To access the Permit and Planning guide, visit the LCG website, on the Community Development and Planning Page by clicking here.