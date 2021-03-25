LCG launches 'Know Before You Throw' campaign for unwanted household items

LAFAYETTE, La. — The Lafayette Consolidated Government has launched the Know Before You Throw campaign, which provides resources for residents to repurpose any unwanted household items.

The campaign pairs items with local businesses or non-profits who will accept the items for resale, reuse, recycling or safe disposal.

For a full list of participating businesses and organizations, visit www.lafayettela.gov/public-works/know-before-you-throw.

"We have a really great list that you can click on and get information," said Bess Foret, LCG environment quality manager. "Its divided up between different types of things, so its alphabetically listed. So, if you have something in mind you want to get rid of, you can go down the list alphabetically and you can see the vendors that will take it back to repurpose and reuse."

