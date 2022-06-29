LCG issues pet safety tips during 4th of July fireworks

LAFAYETTE, La. – More pets go missing on the Fourth of July than on any other day of the year trying to escape the loud bangs and bright flashes of fireworks that are amplified for animals, according to a Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) news release.

Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center (LASCC) Supervisor Shelley Delahoussaye said, “Every year we see an increase of pets brought to the shelter and families calling the shelter hoping we have their pet.”

Delahoussaye advised that residents should prepare their homes to keep pets safe on the Fourth of July and days ahead because people tend to set off fireworks before the official holiday.

Preparing your home:

Keep pets secured inside your home.

Give them a safe place to hide.

Use ambient noise, a radio, or TV to mask the noise.

Keep them busy with a long-lasting bone or another treat.

Talk to a vet about medication if your pet fears loud noises.

Update pet’s ID tag in case it’s lost.

Avoid firework displays to prevent them from running away.

What to do if you find a stray animal:

Most pets are found within 1-3 miles of their home.

Take a picture and post to social media and share on lost and found pet pages.

Ask residents in the area if they've seen this pet. Also, mail carriers tend to know where many pets live.

Bring the pet to any veterinary clinic to have it scanned for a microchip, a free service. If outside of regular hours of operations, take the animal to a 24/7 clinic.

Foster the pet until LASCC reopens on July 5.

Pet owners whose pets do end up missing should check the LASCC Lost Pet webpage at https://www.lafayettela.gov/lascc/lost-found/lost-a-pet [lafayettela.gov].

As a reminder, the setting off, possession, selling, handling sell, or handle of any fireworks in the City of Lafayette is prohibited. Fireworks are permissible in the unincorporated areas of the parish. Fireworks may be used, set off, and shot from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. through July 5 every day except on July 4 which extends to 1:00 a.m. July 5.

