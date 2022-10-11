LCG hosts multi-million dollar ARPA funding Town Hall Meeting

More information has become available regarding federal funding and the impacts in Lafayette, through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

Lafayette Consolidate Government hosted a Town Hall Meeting on Monday, October 10, 2022, to give a status update on $84.5 million dollars that have been allocated as a part of the ARPA.

The administration says that it is ahead of schedule compared to other municipalities across the country.

At least $2.9 million dollars is going to a company called Deloitte to assist in administering the grants. Deloitte will make sure that the projects that receive ARPA funding are in compliance with federal guidelines.

"We are very proud of the work that we've been doing and the ability that we've had with our consultant Deloitte to ensure that we are spending the money wisely. We're doing it in a fiscally responsible way. And also, we'll see $84 million dollars of projects invested in our community here between now and 2026," Director of Community Development and Planning, Mary Sliman said.

Two dates to keep in mind are: