LCG hosts Black History Month Kickoff Event

Posted at 9:14 PM, Jan 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-31 22:14:07-05

Black History Month starts tomorrow and today Lafayette Consolidated Government hosted a Black History Month kickoff event.

The event was held at the LCG atrium on University Avenue.

City officials recognized and honored local community members, including 20-23 Black History Month honorees.

Along with a performance by Nathan Williams.

Mayor-President, Josh Guillory, told KATC, "It gives me a lot of hope to see our younger generation, to see again someone that just celebrated their 100th birthday. To know how far we've come as a community. To know how far we've come as a country. To know how far we've come again as humanity, as just humans. As God's children. It's very moving."

