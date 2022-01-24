LCG extends storm drain artist application deadline

Lafayette Consolidated Government has extended the call for artists to apply for the annual Storm Drain Art contest.

Applications will now be open until March 1, 2022.

The contest, according to LCG, is to increase awareness about the connection between storm drains and the Vermilion River and to highlight public art.

Designs should be based on an environmental theme.

The four winning designs will be painted on storm drains at the Girard Park Recreation Center, E Alexander Street, South Louisiana Community College, and TownFolk Victory Garden.

In addition, students in grades 7-12 are encouraged to participate to have the winning design painted on a drain near their school or the nearest park.

Click here for the application, guidelines, and still photos and a map of previous design locations.

LCG says all artists will be compensated after the installation is complete.

