LCG: Dulles Drive Widening Project ahead of schedule

The widening of Dulles Drive in Lafayette Parish is going faster than anticipated, according to Lafayette Consolidated Government.

LCG said Tuesday the project is about 10% ahead of schedule.

This week, crews are completing the roundabout near North Domingue Road and are installing sidewalks along Dulles Dr.

LCG

Crews are also nearly complete with the bridge replacement, LCG said.

LCG

Dulles Dr. has been closed from Westgate Rd. (LA 93) to the western part of its intersection with N. Domingue Rd. since February 2020. The project was originally expected to take about a year and a half, weather permitting.

The project generally entails widening of Dulles Drive from two lanes to three lanes from eastern side of its intersection with Westgate Rd. (LA 93) through Ambassador Caffery.

