LCG: Drop off old tires at storage yard, not road

Lafayette Consolidated Government is reminding residents they can drop old tires at its storage yard in Youngsville.

Waste Management will not pick up tires left out by trash cans, and it's an environment hazard to leave them in your yard, as they can be a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

Tires can also give snakes and spiders a place to hide.

LCG is working with Colt Scrap Tire Center in Scott, which specializes in processing used tires to place in landfills, in roadways, or even for playground equipment.

Manager for Environmental Quality at LCG Bess Foret says the process to drop off tires is fairly simple. You have to show an ID, write your name down, and sign off for the tires.

"It's really good for the community and for the environment. It helps you get rid of those tires that you have no idea how they ended up in your yard for that long," she said. "So it's a positive win for everyone and we really want to encourage people to utilize these services."

After dropping them off, the tires are then shredded and repurposed.

"They shred them up and they can use them for erosion control or other things going on in a landfill. It helps sometimes with drainage too," explained Foret. "They're sometimes used in road bases if the road can take that kind of material. There is also a playground aspect that they can use them for."

Residents can drop off up to five tires per person, per day at the storage yard, Monday through Friday between 7 a.m. - 3 p.m.

