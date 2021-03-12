LCG creates new bureau to handle Lafayette development code violations

Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) announced the creation of a new bureau to expedite the processing of development code violations for the city and parish.

The new Administrative Adjudication Bureau will handle code enforcement citations which were previously addressed at Lafayette City Court.

LCG says that rather than bogging down the court system, the Development and Planning Department will now send citations to AAB Judge Travis Broussard who will manage violations in-house.

“In the past our compliance process was long and arduous. With the new AAB, we will be quicker and more efficient in handling violations so that our city and parish residents can be proud of where they live,” LCG Development and Planning Department Director Mary Sliman said.

LCG says the AAB currently hears a variety of cases involving violations of the Lafayette Development Code (LDC), such as businesses unlawfully operating in an incorrect zoning district or developers who didn’t follow LDC regulations. The scope of the AAB will expand to also include violations of the junk vehicle ordinance, environmental quality, and building code and property maintenance.

The Development and Planning Department has 42 open cases dating back to October.

Penalties for violations could include levy fees, costs, monetary penalties, or order violators to correct violations within a stipulated time, according to LCG.

