LCG Chief Financial Officer of 12 years announces retirement

After 12 years of dedicated service to Lafayette and its citizens, Lafayette Consolidated Government's (LCG) Chief Financial Officer Lorrie Toups announces her plans to retire on February 3, 2023.

Toups has served as Lafayette Consolidated Government’s Chief Financial Officer since January 2011. Through her leadership, the Office of Finance and Management received the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for six consecutive years for its Annual Comprehensive Financial Report.

The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in governmental accounting and financial reporting.

“Lorrie’s knowledge, leadership, and guidance has been instrumental since I began serving as Lafayette Mayor-President. She has been an invaluable member of my administration, and she will be extremely missed by myself and all of the staff at Lafayette Consolidated Government.” Mayor-President Josh Guillory

“While it’s never easy to say goodbye, I’m confident in the staff within the Office of Finance & Management and know they will continue to be successful,” said Toups.

Having served three Mayor-Presidents, Toups has put policies and procedures into place that will benefit the department for years to come.

Under Lorrie’s leadership, the reserve balances for the city have grown and will continue to grow thanks to the work she has done to adequately prepare our financial standing for the next several years. During her tenure the Finance and Management Department has received several awards and accolades from nationally-renowned financial organizations.

Toups graduated Cum Laude from Nicholls State University in 1991 and began her career in government finance in 1993 in St. Charles Parish, Louisiana where she served as Chief Financial Officer from 2001 through 2008.

In 2008, she earned the Certified Government Finance Officer designation from the Louisiana Government Finance Officers Association. In 2012, Toups received the Chartered Global Management Accountant designation from the American Institute of CPA’s and was named one of the “Women Who Mean Business” by ABix, a division of the Lafayette-based publication company The Independent.