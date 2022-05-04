LCG begins drainage project in downtown Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. – Drainage construction will begin in downtown Lafayette at the intersection of Jefferson Street and Lee Avenue in front of the old city hall building, according to a spokesperson Lafayette Consolidated Government’s (LCG) Public Works Department.

This project is expected to start immediately and will last for one month, weather permitting.

Drivers may experience temporary lane closures in the area.

The drainage project will consist of upsizing culverts, readjusting the elevation of some culverts, and constructing an underground surge basin/detention basin in order to help combat some of the intense flash flooding events the area has recently experienced, the spokesperson stated.

This is just one of several projects that will be taking place throughout downtown Lafayette to mitigate flooding, upgrade the drainage system, and protect residences and businesses.

