LCG announces transit holiday schedule

Posted at 3:33 PM, Dec 30, 2022
The Lafayette Consolidated Government released the following transit holiday schedule ahead of the New Year:

𝗡𝗲𝘄 𝗬𝗲𝗮𝗿’𝘀 𝗘𝘃𝗲, 𝗦𝗮𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗱𝗮𝘆, 𝗗𝗲𝗰𝗲𝗺𝗯𝗲𝗿 𝟯𝟭

• Regular hours for bus and paratransit riders, 5:45 a.m.-9:30 p.m.

𝗡𝗲𝘄 𝗬𝗲𝗮𝗿’𝘀 𝗗𝗮𝘆, 𝗦𝘂𝗻𝗱𝗮𝘆, 𝗝𝗮𝗻𝘂𝗮𝗿𝘆 𝟭

• Buses and paratransit will not run.

𝗠𝗼𝗻𝗱𝗮𝘆, 𝗝𝗮𝗻𝘂𝗮𝗿𝘆 𝟮 – 𝗟𝗖𝗚 𝗼𝗯𝘀𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗲𝗱 𝗵𝗼𝗹𝗶𝗱𝗮𝘆

• Buses and paratransit will not run.

For information on the Lafayette Transit System, including rates, routes for day and nighttime service, Paratransit service, and more, visit www.ridelts.com.

