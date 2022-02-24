LCG announces transit and waste schedules for Mardi Gras holiday

Lafayette Consolidated Government has announced the schedule for waste and transit because of Mardi Gras.

LCG says the Department of Traffic, Roads, & Bridges Transit Division will not provide Daytime, Night Owl, or Para-transit bus service on Mardi Gras Day, March 1, 2022. Transit services will resume normal schedules on Wednesday, March 2.

There will be no change to Republic Services garbage collection schedule on Mardi Gras Day.

The Compost Facility will be closed on Mardi Gras Day, March 1, 2022. Normal hours will resume on Wednesday, March 2.

