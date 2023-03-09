LCG announces settlement in controversial drainage project

Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) has reached a settlement agreement with the Bendel Partnership for purchase of the property known as the “Homewood Detention Pond.”

LCG will purchase the Bendel Partnership property using American Rescue Plan Act funds which were budgeted by the Parish Council in May of 2022. The Parish General Fund will not be affected.

We've requested the amount of public funds that are being paid for the settlement. We also reached out to the Bendel Partnership's attorney to see if they had any comment on the settlement, but they did not.

It comes as the the Bendel Partnership filed a motion for damages and attorney fees in the lawsuit. To read about that, check out The Current's continuing coverage here.

“Now that litigation is resolved, LCG contractors will be mobilized, allowing us to complete the Homewood Detention Pond project that will benefit our regional detention efforts for the city, parish, and neighboring communities,” Mayor-President Josh Guillory said in a press release.