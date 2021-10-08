Watch
LCG announces free wi-fi at PARC's centers and golf courses

LCG
Posted at 4:59 PM, Oct 08, 2021
Public WiFi is being offered at all of Lafayette Parks, Arts, Recreation, & Culture - PARC's Recreational Centers and Golf Courses and inside club houses announces LCG on Friday.

For a list of Parks & Recs programs, click here.

