LCG announces Easter holiday transit and garbage schedules

Lafayette Consolidated Government has announced schedule changes for transit, garbage and recycling in the parish due to the Easter Holiday.

The Lafayette transit system will not run on Friday, April 2 and garbage and recycling collection will run as usual.

See the full schedules below:

Transit Schedules

The Lafayette Transist System will not run Daytime or Night Owl bus routes or paratransit service on Good Friday, April 2. Bus routes and paratransit rides will resume the following day on Saturday, April 3.

Garbage and Recycling Schedule

Garbage and recycling collection will run as usual on Good Friday. Residents who generate more garbage than usual over the holiday can put excess waste outside their carts for collection following Easter Sunday. The compost facility will be closed on Friday and Saturday.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel