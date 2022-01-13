LCG announces changes to waste and transit services for MLK Day

Lafayette Consolidated Government has announced their schedule changes for waste and transit services for the MLK holiday.

LCG says Republic Services will not collect residential garbage or recycling in Lafayette Parish on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Monday, January 17.

Garbage pickup will be pushed back one day for all customers. The normal pick up schedule will resume the following week.

The Lafayette Transit System will not provide Daytime or Night Owl bus services or provide paratransit rides.

Bus and paratransit services will resume regular schedules on Tuesday, January 18. The Lafayette Transit System office will also be closed on Monday.

The Compost Facility will be closed Monday and reopen on Tuesday, January 18.

