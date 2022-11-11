LCG announced free paper shredding event for Lafayette residents

LCG announced, residents who live in the city of Lafayette and unincorporated areas of Lafayette Parish can dispose of their personal and sensitive documents at the free paper shredding event on Saturday, November 12, 2022.
The event will take place at the Robicheaux Recreation Center at 1919 Eraste Landry Road from 8 a.m.-noon.
Event Details:
- For peace of mind, documents will be shredded on-site.
- Papers can be stapled but must be free of binders and clips.
- Open only to residents of the city of Lafayette and residents of unincorporated areas of Lafayette Parish
- Documents from businesses are not accepted.
- The limit per household is three kitchen-sized garbage bags.
- Only documents containing personal and sensitive information are permitted.
- Magazines, newspapers, books, and other recyclables are not be accepted