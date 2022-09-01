Latin Festival line-up released; tickets on sale now

The 2022 Latin Festival lineup has been announced. This year's festival will be on October 1.

Latin Fest will be returning strong with Cimafunk, a former Festival International headliner and favorite, coming all the way from Cuba to light up the night. Also taking stage will be Rumba Buena out of New Orleans, Malentina & the Lafayette Latin Allstars and an all new variety show called Latinos on the Rise.

Tickets are on sale now. ACLA President Pablo Estrada explains the importance of the event and ticket sales.

"ACLA's mission is to promote and preserve the Hispanic Heritage in Acadiana. We invite you to celebrate our culture with us, and by purchasing a ticket you help us to guarantee our contribution stays alive for future generations," he says.

"We are so ready to see Latin Fest take over Parc Internationale again." said Scott Feehan, Executive Director of Festival International. "The musical performances are going to make this year's event a hit. We have seen Cimafunk's effect on crowds, and you don't want to miss them or the other acts we have in store."

Latin Fest is also known for celebrating Latino culture through food, art, traditions and dance. Attendees can expect authentic cuisine, art vendors, children's activities and much more.

Tickets can be purchased for $10 at www.festivalinternational.org/latin-fest or at the event. Children 12 and under are free. The full schedule will be added to the site soon.





Lineup Commercial from Festival International on Vimeo.