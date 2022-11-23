Watch Now
Last year's lights don't work? Recycle them!

Posted at 8:55 AM, Nov 23, 2022
If it’s time to replace last year’s Christmas lights that no longer work, recycle them instead of tossing them in the trash, LCG officials say. The materials will be recycled and reused, and recycling means they won’t take up space in a landfill.

The Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) Environmental Quality Division, partnering with EMR Southern Recycling, is accepting Christmas lights at the Robicheaux Recreation Center parking lot at 1919 Eraste Landry Road.

Residents can drop off lights through the first week of January. Please do not place Christmas lights in curbside recycling bins.

