Last arrest made in last month's Heymann Park shooting

Lafayette, LA - The last arrest has been made in the Heymann Park shooting that took place on May 7, 2023 according to Lafayette Police Department's PIO Sgt. Robin Green.

Travis Nixon, 20, was charged with attempted first degree murder, illegal use of weapons, and illegal carrying of weapons on Monday, June 12, 2023 that left several people injured.

Keydon James Noel, 21, was arrested May 15, 2023 on charges of attempted first degree murder, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities and illegal carrying of weapons.

A 17-year-old boy, a 55-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man were injured in the shooting. The boy and the woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries, but the man was in critical condition, Police said.

Officers arrested two men, brothers, who are 19 and 25 years old on May 11, 2023 in the shooting case. On Friday, May 12, 2023, KATC learned that the 25-year-old man booked in the shooting, Darius Edwards, is the same man who was wounded in the shooting.

Edwards and his brother, Damien Coleman, 19, were both booked into the Lafayette Parish jail on Thursday. Records show that Coleman was booked with illegal possession of a stolen firearm, illegal carrying of a weapon, illegal wearing of masks or hoods in public, attempted first-degree murder, illegal use of weapons and illegal carrying of weapons. Edwards was booked with attempted first-degree murder, illegal use of weapons and illegal carrying of weapons.

Police were called to the park just before 7 p.m. on May 7, 2023, to investigate reports of two people in Heymann Park armed with guns. Police on scene heard gunshots. An officer discharged their weapon during the incident, but there's no indication anyone was wounded by that bullet.