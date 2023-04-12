LASCC to offer free dog adoptions this weekend

This weekend, the Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center (LASCC) is offering free dog adoptions at Cajun Harley-Davidson in Scott.

All dogs are spayed or neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped, and the adoption fee is waived.

LASCC Adoption Coordinator Lynn Bourque said some have been cared for at the shelter for 30 days or more, so she’s hoping the exposure will peak the interest of potential adopters.

“What’s great about getting our animals out in the community is sometimes you’ll see a different side of them when they’re out of the shelter environment. They’ll be sporting their “Adopt Me” vests, and hopefully, leave with a forever home,” Bourque added.

The adoption event is on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Cajun Harley-Davidson, located at 724 I-10 South Frontage Rd. from 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

LASCC is also open on Saturdays from noon-2 p.m. Available dogs and cats can be viewed here [lafayetteconpets.shelterbuddy.com].

The adoption fee is waived only for pets at Cajun Harley-Davidson and does not apply to animals at the shelter.